Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do Sells 4,808 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $20,289.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,252,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,908.42. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $19,520.48.

On Monday, June 29th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $19,424.32.

On Friday, June 26th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,280.08.

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VTEX Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of VTEX stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 401,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,575. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $749.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.65 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 9.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in VTEX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,306 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VTEX by 18.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in VTEX by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,792 shares of the company's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its position in VTEX by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised VTEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.18.

View Our Latest Report on VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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