Carnival (CCL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $6.6851 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.13 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 11.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carnival to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Carnival Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.32. Carnival has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $34.03.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at Carnival

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $313,965.72. Following the sale, the director owned 52,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,377,620.19. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 55,058 shares of company stock worth $1,524,195 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Carnival by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 112,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Carnival by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Carnival by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Carnival from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Carnival to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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