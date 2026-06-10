Carol Meyrowitz Sells 55,624 Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,038,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,055. The company has a market capitalization of $185.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $167.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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