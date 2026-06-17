Caroline Ann Winn Sells 8,000 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,600.20. The trade was a 24.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of SRE traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,537,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,764. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $101.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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