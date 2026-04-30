CarParts.com (PRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1150) per share and revenue of $131.3750 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $118.91 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 9.21%.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.78. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,779,674 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 277,807 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,771 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 93,971 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,984 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 84,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,101 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised CarParts.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on CarParts.com from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $0.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRTS

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as a leading online retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories in the United States. Through its flagship website CarParts.com and affiliated e-commerce platforms, the company offers replacement components, performance upgrades, maintenance items and collision repair parts for a wide range of domestic and import vehicles. Its product catalog includes engine parts, exterior and interior accessories, lighting, braking systems and powertrain components, supported by an extensive inventory and proprietary order management system.

Founded in 1995 by George Chamoun and headquartered in Torrance, California, CarParts.com has grown from a regional auto parts supplier into a national e-commerce platform.

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