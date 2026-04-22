Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $797.8230 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Carpenter Technology's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $439.03 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $397.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $168.63 and a 1-year high of $459.18.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Carpenter Technology's payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.78, for a total value of $6,190,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,889,465.42. This represents a 17.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 225,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,897,206.72. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,664,044. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $380.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a "positive" rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $403.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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