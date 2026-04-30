Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. BTIG Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a "positive" rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $394.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $411.44.

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Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS opened at $406.20 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $188.12 and a 12-month high of $459.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.77.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Carpenter Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 225,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,897,206.72. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.78, for a total value of $6,190,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,739 shares in the company, valued at $28,889,465.42. The trade was a 17.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $8,664,044 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 80 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

Key Carpenter Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported EPS of $2.77, beating consensus and delivering record quarterly operating income and a record 35.6% adjusted operating margin in Specialty Alloys — signals improved unit profitability and pricing power. Read More.

Reported EPS of $2.77, beating consensus and delivering record quarterly operating income and a record 35.6% adjusted operating margin in Specialty Alloys — signals improved unit profitability and pricing power. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Very strong cash generation: $193.5M cash from operations and $124.8M adjusted free cash flow for the quarter; company raised operating income and adjusted FCF outlook for FY26 — supports balance‑sheet strength and potential shareholder returns. Read More.

Very strong cash generation: $193.5M cash from operations and $124.8M adjusted free cash flow for the quarter; company raised operating income and adjusted FCF outlook for FY26 — supports balance‑sheet strength and potential shareholder returns. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management cited accelerating demand in aerospace & defense end markets — a higher‑value end‑market mix that can support margins and longer‑term growth. Read More.

Management cited accelerating demand in aerospace & defense end markets — a higher‑value end‑market mix that can support margins and longer‑term growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and transcripts provide details on segment performance and guidance; the call/slide deck offer color on sustainment of the margin gains and expected volume trends. Read More. • Read More.

Analysts and transcripts provide details on segment performance and guidance; the call/slide deck offer color on sustainment of the margin gains and expected volume trends. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in at $655.6M, well below the cited consensus (~$797.8M) — the sizable top‑line shortfall appears to be the main driver of intraday selling pressure despite the EPS beat. Read More.

Revenue came in at $655.6M, well below the cited consensus (~$797.8M) — the sizable top‑line shortfall appears to be the main driver of intraday selling pressure despite the EPS beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High valuation (P/E near 47) means investors may be less forgiving of revenue misses — strong margins help, but a sustained sales shortfall could pressure expectations. Read More.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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