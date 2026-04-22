Carriage Services (CSV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Carriage Services to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $111.6730 million for the quarter. Carriage Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.550 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.34%.The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carriage Services alerts: Sign Up

Carriage Services Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CSV opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $761.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Carriage Services's dividend payout ratio is 13.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSV

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1,736.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 918 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,750 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carriage Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carriage Services wasn't on the list.

While Carriage Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here