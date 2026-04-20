Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

CSV has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

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View Our Latest Analysis on CSV

Carriage Services Trading Up 0.1%

CSV opened at $48.69 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $766.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.34%.The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Carriage Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Carriage Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 597.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the company's stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,488,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company's stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

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