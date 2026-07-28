Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Trading Down 9.4% - What's Next?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.63 and last traded at $62.8260. Approximately 10,436,886 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 6,908,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.33.

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More Carrier Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carrier Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Carrier reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share, exceeding the $0.82 analyst consensus, while revenue of $6.35 billion surpassed estimates of approximately $6.02 billion and increased 3.9% year over year. Carrier Global Q2 earnings report

Carrier reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share, exceeding the $0.82 analyst consensus, while revenue of $6.35 billion surpassed estimates of approximately $6.02 billion and increased 3.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook to roughly $23 billion in sales and $2.90 in adjusted EPS, above analysts’ prior expectations of about $22.2 billion and $2.80, respectively. The company also increased its full-year outlook for adjusted operating profit. Carrier Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management raised its 2026 outlook to roughly $23 billion in sales and $2.90 in adjusted EPS, above analysts’ prior expectations of about $22.2 billion and $2.80, respectively. The company also increased its full-year outlook for adjusted operating profit. Positive Sentiment: Commercial HVAC momentum remains a key catalyst: HVAC orders rose year over year, supported by strong data-center demand. Carrier now expects data-center revenue of approximately $2 billion, strengthening the growth outlook for its commercial businesses. Carrier Q2 earnings and HVAC orders

Commercial HVAC momentum remains a key catalyst: HVAC orders rose year over year, supported by strong data-center demand. Carrier now expects data-center revenue of approximately $2 billion, strengthening the growth outlook for its commercial businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Carrier agreed to sell its NORESCO energy-services business to OPTERRA Energy Services, an LS Power subsidiary. The transaction should simplify the portfolio and sharpen focus on climate and HVAC solutions, although financial terms and the effect on earnings were not disclosed. Carrier announces NORESCO sale

Carrier agreed to sell its NORESCO energy-services business to OPTERRA Energy Services, an LS Power subsidiary. The transaction should simplify the portfolio and sharpen focus on climate and HVAC solutions, although financial terms and the effect on earnings were not disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, quarterly EPS declined from $0.92 a year earlier, and reports cited margin pressure. With CARR trading at a relatively elevated valuation, investors may be demanding stronger profit growth, contributing to the stock’s weaker reaction to the results. Why Carrier Global stock is falling

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Down 9.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.99%.The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,201,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 27,744 shares of the company's stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the company's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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