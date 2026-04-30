Cars.com (CARS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cars.com to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Cars.com (NYSE:CARS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $183.44 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.46. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cars.com from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Cars.com from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cars.com from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cars.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Cars.com by 30.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,025 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cars.com by 436.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,960 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company's stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

Further Reading

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