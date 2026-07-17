Carter's (CRI) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carter's (NYSE:CRI - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $605.6660 million for the quarter. Carter's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.060 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $681.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.59 million. Carter's had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carter's to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carter's alerts: Sign Up

Carter's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.86. Carter's has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The firm's 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Carter's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Carter's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Carter's by 445.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 775 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Carter's by 555.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,115 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carter's by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Carter's by 1,380.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,132 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carter's by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Carter's in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carter's from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research cut Carter's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings cut Carter's from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carter's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carter's

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc NYSE: CRI is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children's apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company's core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter's flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B'gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carter's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carter's wasn't on the list.

While Carter's currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here