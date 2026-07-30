Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Citizens Jmp

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $103.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.00% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVNA. Evercore boosted their price objective on Carvana from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.78.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Stock Down 10.6%

NYSE CVNA traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,000,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,851,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 3.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Carvana has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $97.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Danforth Quayle sold 14,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 214,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,047,200. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $1,017,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 186,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,648,260.10. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 396,962 shares of company stock worth $28,525,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Carvana by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 85 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company's stock.

Carvana News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Carvana reported record Q2 2026 revenue of approximately $7.38 billion, up 52.4% year over year, while EPS of $0.42 exceeded the $0.38 consensus estimate. Net income reached $513 million and adjusted EBITDA rose to a record $769 million, extending the company’s growth and profitability streak to 10 consecutive quarters. Carvana Announces Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Carvana reported record Q2 2026 revenue of approximately $7.38 billion, up 52.4% year over year, while EPS of $0.42 exceeded the $0.38 consensus estimate. Net income reached $513 million and adjusted EBITDA rose to a record $769 million, extending the company’s growth and profitability streak to 10 consecutive quarters. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast full-year earnings of $2.7 billion to $3.0 billion, implying $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion in earnings during the second half of the year. The guidance signals continued strong profitability and operating momentum. Carvana posts record quarterly profits

Management forecast full-year earnings of $2.7 billion to $3.0 billion, implying $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion in earnings during the second half of the year. The guidance signals continued strong profitability and operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating and assigned a $120 price target, while BTIG Research maintained a “buy” rating despite lowering its target from $97 to $87. Both targets remain well above the current trading level, supporting the bullish long-term view. Analyst rating and price target updates

Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating and assigned a $120 price target, while BTIG Research maintained a “buy” rating despite lowering its target from $97 to $87. Both targets remain well above the current trading level, supporting the bullish long-term view. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings release showed strong sales and profit growth, but EPS was below the prior-year $1.51 figure, making the sustainability of Carvana’s sharply improved results an important issue for investors.

The earnings release showed strong sales and profit growth, but EPS was below the prior-year $1.51 figure, making the sustainability of Carvana’s sharply improved results an important issue for investors. Negative Sentiment: The stock selloff reflects Wall Street’s disappointment with the full-year outlook. Although Carvana delivered a quarterly beat on revenue and EPS, the guidance was viewed as insufficient or below expectations, leaving investors concerned that future earnings growth may slow. Carvana Stock Falls After Earnings

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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