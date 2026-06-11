Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $960.00

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $910.00 to $960.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $695.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $915.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Casey's General Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Casey's General Stores from $950.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey's General Stores has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $853.75.

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Casey's General Stores Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CASY stock opened at $906.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $794.30 and a 200-day moving average of $681.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey's General Stores has a 1-year low of $490.00 and a 1-year high of $919.19.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Casey's General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,769.57. The trade was a 7.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casey's General Stores

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Casey's General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores in the first quarter valued at $853,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 6.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 707 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Grp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankChampaign National Association acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company's stock.

Casey's General Stores News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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