Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $868.43 and last traded at $864.82, with a volume of 25142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $859.49.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $725.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $662.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $725.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $729.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $634.05.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total transaction of $136,608.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,798.56. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,993,769.57. The trade was a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey's General Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 179,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,659,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,469,747,000 after buying an additional 2,657,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,671,000 after buying an additional 310,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 35.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,403,000 after buying an additional 206,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,416,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 572,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,234,000 after buying an additional 64,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Casey's General Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Casey's General Stores wasn't on the list.

While Casey's General Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here