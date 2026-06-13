Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Casey's General Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $975.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $899.25.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

CASY opened at $895.14 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $801.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Casey's General Stores has a 1 year low of $490.00 and a 1 year high of $927.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey's General Stores will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Casey's General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores in the third quarter worth $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

More Casey's General Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Casey's General Stores to $975 from $719, signaling improved valuation expectations even while keeping a neutral rating. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on Casey's General Stores to $975 from $719, signaling improved valuation expectations even while keeping a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo boosted its price target to $960 from $910 and reiterated an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in Casey's execution and upside potential. Tickerreport.com

Wells Fargo boosted its price target to $960 from $910 and reiterated an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in Casey's execution and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Casey's as a long-term momentum stock, reinforcing the view that its business model has both growth and defensive appeal. Zacks

Recent coverage highlighted Casey's as a long-term momentum stock, reinforcing the view that its business model has both growth and defensive appeal. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary pointed to durable margin momentum, strong inside sales, disciplined fuel operations, and store growth as reasons earnings power could keep rising into fiscal 2027. Zacks

Analysts and market commentary pointed to durable margin momentum, strong inside sales, disciplined fuel operations, and store growth as reasons earnings power could keep rising into fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: The company was also highlighted for its dividend growth and shareholder-return profile, which can support investor interest during volatile markets. Zacks

The company was also highlighted for its dividend growth and shareholder-return profile, which can support investor interest during volatile markets. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat commentary described Casey's as a growth stock with defensive characteristics, supported by buybacks, cash flow generation, and guidance that investors view favorably. MarketBeat

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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