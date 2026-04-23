Caterpillar (CAT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.57 per share and revenue of $16.4285 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $808.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Caterpillar has a one year low of $295.18 and a one year high of $820.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $738.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $29,524,818. The trade was a 47.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, CacheTech Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $785.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $786.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $761.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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