Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock's current price.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $941.45.

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Caterpillar Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $1,017.73 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $382.75 and a 1 year high of $1,057.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $892.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $753.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,120,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

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Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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