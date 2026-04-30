Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.97, FiscalAI reports. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Caterpillar's conference call:

The company reported a strong start to 2026 with $17.4 billion in sales (up 22%), adjusted EPS of $5.54 (up 30%), a record backlog of $63 billion (+79% y/y), and deployed $5.7 billion to shareholders in the quarter.

in sales (up 22%), adjusted EPS of (up 30%), a record backlog of (+79% y/y), and deployed to shareholders in the quarter. Caterpillar raised its full‑year outlook to expect low double‑digit sales growth, higher adjusted operating profit margin versus January (though still near the bottom of its target range due to tariffs), and MP&E free cash flow above 2025 levels.

Management is increasing large reciprocating engine capacity from 2x to nearly 3x 2024 levels (additional investment mainly 2027–2029), expects a positive cash payback by decade‑end, and raised its 2030 enterprise sales CAGR target to 6%–9% .

. Tariffs remain a material headwind—Q1 tariff costs were about $600 million (favorable to prior estimate), but full‑year 2026 tariffs are now estimated at $2.2–$2.4 billion (Q2 expected ~ $700 million ), which is pressuring margins despite mitigation efforts.

(favorable to prior estimate), but full‑year 2026 tariffs are now estimated at (Q2 expected ~ ), which is pressuring margins despite mitigation efforts. Resource Industries lagged expectations—sales were up modestly but below plan, segment profit fell 39% and margin declined ~700 bps in Q1, driven by tariffs, timing of deliveries, and short‑term price realization issues.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $80.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $890.91. 5,158,647 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,856. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $311.02 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $414.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $746.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,860,457,000 after acquiring an additional 928,974 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 464,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,388,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 385,204 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,727 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $192,638,000 after purchasing an additional 259,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 378,158 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 167,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $805.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $817.00 to $832.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $767.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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