CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Raised to $84.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock's current price.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.00.

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CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.38. 1,346,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,147. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 152.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.90. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $98.79.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $438.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $418.46 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.79%.CAVA Group's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,044 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $721,259.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 327,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,148,589.50. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,189,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 41,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,953,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,432,000 after buying an additional 1,600,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 81,393 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CAVA Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CAVA Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CAVA’s Q1 results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.20 on revenue of $438.27 million, driven by 32.1% year-over-year revenue growth and stronger traffic trends. CAVA Group Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

CAVA’s Q1 results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.20 on revenue of $438.27 million, driven by 32.1% year-over-year revenue growth and stronger traffic trends. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 outlook, including plans for 75-77 net new openings and same-restaurant sales growth of 4.5%-6.5%, reinforcing confidence in continued expansion. CAVA outlines raised FY2026 plan

The company raised its 2026 outlook, including plans for 75-77 net new openings and same-restaurant sales growth of 4.5%-6.5%, reinforcing confidence in continued expansion. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with multiple firms raising price targets or reaffirming buy ratings, which can support the stock’s momentum. Analysts boost forecasts following upbeat Q1 results

Wall Street analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with multiple firms raising price targets or reaffirming buy ratings, which can support the stock’s momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary flagged valuation as rich, arguing that even with a strong quarter, CAVA’s premium multiple already assumes very fast growth, which could limit upside if execution slows. CAVA Group: Why A Stellar Q1 Doesn't Justify A 150x Multiple

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc NYSE: CAVA is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

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