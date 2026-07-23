Cavco Industries (CVCO) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $5.69 per share and revenue of $590.5360 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

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Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $550.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.06 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.49%.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $570.05 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $561.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $397.38 and a 52-week high of $713.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.75, for a total value of $107,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,105 shares in the company, valued at $594,213.75. This trade represents a 15.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.76, for a total value of $294,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,060.44. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,541 shares of company stock worth $2,121,932 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVCO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $625.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVCO

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of factory-built homes and modular structures. The company produces a range of HUD-code manufactured homes, modular buildings, park model RVs and cabins through its network of production facilities. Its offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, including customizable single- and multi-section homes, workforce and affordable housing solutions, educational and healthcare modules, as well as specialty lodging products for the recreational vehicle and hospitality industries.

Since its founding in 1967, Cavco has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint across the United States and into parts of Canada and Mexico.

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