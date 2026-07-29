CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.70, but opened at $54.55. CBIZ shares last traded at $54.5010, with a volume of 5,182,892 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

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Key Headlines Impacting CBIZ

Here are the key news stories impacting CBIZ this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research started coverage on CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CBIZ from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price target on CBIZ in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBIZ has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBIZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,872,000. 22C Capital LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $161,554,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $113,596,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 659,140 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,254,000 after acquiring an additional 524,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 623,060 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,997,000 after purchasing an additional 446,876 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Trading Up 16.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc NYSE: CBZ, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

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