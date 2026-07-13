CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Up 4.6% - Here's Why

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ - Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.51. 33,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,036,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded CBIZ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CBIZ from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBIZ

CBIZ Stock Up 6.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.22. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $848.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $853.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 165.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company's stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc NYSE: CBZ, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

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