CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.2857.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,944 shares of company stock worth $387,153. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DV Trading LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 221.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wellington Grp LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $130.95 on Friday. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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