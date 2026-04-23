CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Issues Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.600-7.800 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from CBRE Group's conference call:

CBRE raised full-year Core EPS to $7.60–$7.80 , implying >20% growth at the midpoint based on strong Q1 results and early Q2 momentum.

CBRE raised full-year Core EPS to , implying >20% growth at the midpoint based on strong Q1 results and early Q2 momentum. Critical infrastructure and data center services are a major growth engine — CBRE reported about $3 billion of infrastructure revenue in 2025 and nearly $950 million in Q1, with the newly created BOE critical infrastructure line expected to grow >60% this year.

Critical infrastructure and data center services are a major growth engine — CBRE reported about of infrastructure revenue in 2025 and nearly in Q1, with the newly created BOE critical infrastructure line expected to grow >60% this year. The company’s core services showed broad strength: advisory, BOE and project management combined revenue grew ~20% and operating profit nearly 30%, with advisory sales and leasing (U.S. sales +64%, data center leasing >3x) driving operating leverage.

The company’s core services showed broad strength: advisory, BOE and project management combined revenue grew ~20% and operating profit nearly 30%, with advisory sales and leasing (U.S. sales +64%, data center leasing >3x) driving operating leverage. Trammell Crow has ~ $900 million of embedded profits to monetize over coming years and a pipeline of industrial, multifamily and data‑center land sites, but monetization timing is lumpy and depends on entitlements, power and other site work.

Trammell Crow has ~ of embedded profits to monetize over coming years and a pipeline of industrial, multifamily and data‑center land sites, but monetization timing is lumpy and depends on entitlements, power and other site work. CBRE expects AI to drive efficiency and some multi-year headcount rationalization in support functions, but also faces hiring constraints for skilled critical‑infrastructure roles, creating both cost-savings potential and execution risks.

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CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.10. The stock had a trading volume of 827,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,409. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $117.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,600. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,124 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,047,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on CBRE Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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