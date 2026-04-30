CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock NASDAQ: CCC reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results that exceeded its guidance ranges, driven by continued demand for its core platform and accelerating adoption of its AI-based products. On the company’s earnings call, Chairman and CEO Githesh Ramamurthy said CCC “had a strong start to 2026,” with revenue growth, margin expansion, and increased commitments from large insurers and repair organizations.

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First-quarter results top guidance as margins expand

For the first quarter, CCC posted total revenue of $281 million, up 12% year-over-year and “above the high end of our guidance,” Ramamurthy said. Adjusted EBITDA was $120 million, also above the high end of guidance, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded about 300 basis points year-over-year to 43%.

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Brian Herb said all of the quarter’s revenue growth was organic. Of the 12% growth, he attributed 9 percentage points to cross-sell, up-sell, and broader adoption across existing customers, with about three points coming from new logos. Herb also noted that “more than a point” of the growth reflected timing and one-time items, including true-ups on subscription contracts and “transactional strength in casualty.”

On profitability, Herb said adjusted gross profit was $216 million, for a 77% adjusted gross margin, up sequentially from 76% and flat year-over-year. Adjusted operating expense rose 2% year-over-year to $109 million, which Herb attributed to “strong cost discipline,” nearly flat headcount, and some costs shifting into the second quarter.

AI solutions growth contributes meaningfully to performance

Ramamurthy emphasized CCC’s positioning in what he described as an “AI-driven world,” pointing to the company’s data and embedded workflows across a large ecosystem of insurers, repair facilities, and other participants. He said CCC has “over $2 trillion of historical data” and that its systems process “almost 6 billion transactions per day.”

He also highlighted the pace of AI adoption within the company’s portfolio. In the quarter, CCC’s AI-based solutions drove about one-third of overall year-over-year growth, growing at roughly 3.5 times the company’s overall growth rate, according to Ramamurthy. He said AI solutions are now about 10% of revenue, representing roughly a $120 million run rate.

Herb added that “emerging solutions” contributed about four points of revenue growth in the quarter, driven primarily by EvolutionIQ, CCC’s AI-based auto physical damage (APD) solutions, diagnostics, and build sheets. Emerging solutions represented about 11% of total revenue in the quarter and grew approximately 50% year-over-year, with the largest contribution from AI solutions. Herb said about one point of the emerging-solutions contribution reflected EvolutionIQ.

Large insurer agreements and casualty momentum

Management pointed to new and expanded relationships with large insurers as a key driver of momentum. Ramamurthy said CCC’s customer base includes 27 of the top 30 U.S. auto insurers by 2024 direct written premium, and he highlighted a renewal with “one of the top five auto insurers” that included a new multi-year enterprise agreement covering CCC’s full APD suite along with its portfolio of AI solutions tied to auto physical damage. Ramamurthy said the agreement followed “an extensive two-year test” of those AI capabilities and resulted in “a meaningful step-up in the value of the partnership.”

In response to a question about how such AI adoption affects contract value, Herb said CCC does not discuss specific deal terms, but reiterated a rule of thumb the company has provided previously: for AI solutions within APD, “it would add on about 50%” incrementally relative to core software spend, or “a 50% uplift on pricing.”

CCC also highlighted progress in casualty, which Ramamurthy described as a significant growth opportunity. He said EvolutionIQ expanded CCC’s casualty capabilities through MedHub for auto casualty, an AI document insights solution embedded within CCC’s platform. Ramamurthy said Liberty Mutual had begun deploying “a significant portion of their casualty business” on the CCC platform, and that CCC signed a multi-year agreement with Allstate in April for Allstate’s third-party casualty business.

During Q&A, Ramamurthy said CCC’s third-party casualty solution replaced an incumbent provider that the customer had been using, and that the decision came after “a fair amount of testing.” President Tim Welsh said the company’s results reflect years of investment and customer feedback, citing the combination of CCC tools with EvolutionIQ capabilities and “consistent listening to customers and adapting our products accordingly.”

Herb said casualty represents about 10% of total revenue and is “one of the fastest-growing parts of the portfolio.” He described casualty revenue as a mix of subscription arrangements, transactional deals, and some contracts that include true-ups.

On the timing of revenue from newly signed casualty wins, Herb said implementations phase in over time: after signing, revenue does not immediately reach full run rate, and instead “will build as we go through the year” and “get to full run rate kind of in the second half of the year.”

Cash flow, share repurchases, and updated outlook

CCC ended the quarter with $37 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.3 billion of debt. Herb said net leverage was 2.7 times adjusted EBITDA.

Free cash flow was $42 million in the quarter, compared with $44 million in the prior-year period. On a trailing 12-month basis, free cash flow was $252 million, up 7% year-over-year, with a trailing 12-month free cash flow margin of 23%.

Herb also detailed the company’s capital return activity. After announcing a $500 million share repurchase authorization and a $300 million accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program in December 2025, CCC completed the ASR in the first quarter, purchasing about 43 million shares. The company also repurchased an additional $100 million of stock in the open market during the quarter. Herb said CCC has returned more than $1 billion to shareholders through repurchases over the past 2.5 years and had $100 million remaining under its current authorization at quarter end.

For guidance, Herb said CCC expects second-quarter revenue of $283 million to $285 million, representing 9% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, and adjusted EBITDA of $111 million to $113 million, implying a 39% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint. For the full fiscal year 2026, CCC raised its revenue outlook and now expects $1.155 billion to $1.163 billion in revenue, about 10% growth at the midpoint. Full-year adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $484 million to $490 million, implying a 42% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint.

Herb said investors should consider several factors shaping the cadence of growth in 2026, including Q1’s benefit from “one-time items and transactional strength in casualty,” as well as an expected “approximately a one-point revenue headwind” in the second half as an insurance carrier transitions away its legacy first-party casualty business from CCC. He also reiterated the company’s expectation that adjusted EBITDA margin would decline sequentially in Q2 due to spending phasing and then resume year-over-year margin expansion in the second half.

CFO transition and board update

Ramamurthy said Herb will step down as CFO at the end of May after more than six years with CCC to pursue another opportunity. Rod Christo, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, will become interim CFO, and Herb will remain an advisor to support the transition.

Separately, Ramamurthy said CCC added John Schweitzer to its board of directors, citing Schweitzer’s experience in enterprise technology and go-to-market leadership roles at Salesforce, Informatica, SAP, and Oracle.

Closing the call, Ramamurthy said CCC was encouraged by operating momentum that began in late 2025 and continued into the first quarter of 2026, adding that the company believes its data, workflows, and network position it to help customers manage increasingly complex insurance workflows and deploy AI “trusted and scalable.”

About CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock NASDAQ: CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

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