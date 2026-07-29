CDW (CDW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $6.2060 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 49.67%. CDW's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $144.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.98. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $183.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. CDW's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, Director David W. Nelms bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.43 per share, with a total value of $2,005,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 51,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,685,715.75. This trade represents a 54.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CDW by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 912 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of CDW to an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CDW from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $144.00 to $123.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.88.

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About CDW

CDW NASDAQ: CDW is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

Further Reading

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