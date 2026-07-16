CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.7143.

Several brokerages have commented on CECO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CECO Environmental from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $80.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter K. Johansson sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,581.54. The trade was a 42.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 34,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $3,284,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 166,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,037,260. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 18.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of CECO opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock's 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 217.57 and a beta of 1.47. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.88 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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