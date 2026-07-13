Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.3125.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Celanese from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Celanese by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Celanese by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,581 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Celanese by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 836,733 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65,155 shares during the period. Finally, First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Celanese's payout ratio is presently -1.20%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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