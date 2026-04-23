Celanese (NYSE:CE) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $66.00 target price on Celanese and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $63.00 target price on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Celanese from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.71.

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Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). Celanese had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Celanese's revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Celanese by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,450 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Celanese by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,980 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company's stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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