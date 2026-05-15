Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Celcuity's conference call:

Celcuity reported positive top-line Phase III VIKTORIA-1 results in the PIK3CA mutant cohort, with both the triplet and doublet gedatolisib regimens showing statistically significant and clinically meaningful PFS improvements versus alpelisib plus fulvestrant.

Celcuity reported in the PIK3CA mutant cohort, with both the triplet and doublet gedatolisib regimens showing statistically significant and clinically meaningful PFS improvements versus alpelisib plus fulvestrant. Management said gedatolisib regimens were generally well tolerated with manageable safety profiles and no new safety signals, supporting the company’s view that the drug could be a differentiated option in advanced breast cancer.

Management said gedatolisib regimens were with manageable safety profiles and no new safety signals, supporting the company’s view that the drug could be a differentiated option in advanced breast cancer. The company expanded VIKTORIA-2 to include a new first-line study in endocrine-sensitive HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer, broadening the potential patient population beyond the original endocrine-resistant design.

The company expanded to include a new first-line study in endocrine-sensitive HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer, broadening the potential patient population beyond the original endocrine-resistant design. Celcuity said it is advancing a subcutaneous formulation of gedatolisib and has filed its first patent application, aiming to support longer-term use and potentially improve convenience versus infusion.

Celcuity said it is advancing a of gedatolisib and has filed its first patent application, aiming to support longer-term use and potentially improve convenience versus infusion. Financial results showed a larger quarterly loss and higher spending, driven mainly by increased R&D, commercial buildout, and launch preparations, while the company ended the quarter with $387.1 million in cash and expects funding to last through 2027.

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Celcuity Trading Up 2.2%

Celcuity stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.68. 1,472,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,519. The company has a quick ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $151.02. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $118.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Celcuity from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Celcuity from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celcuity

Insider Activity at Celcuity

In other Celcuity news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,509.60. This trade represents a 57.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $3,517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,144,200. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,950. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,549 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company's stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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