Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.150-10.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.0 billion-$19.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.4 billion. Celestica also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.140-2.340 EPS.

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Celestica Price Performance

CLS stock traded up $12.22 on Monday, reaching $422.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,579. Celestica has a 1 year low of $81.88 and a 1 year high of $423.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company's fifty day moving average is $305.50 and its 200 day moving average is $305.92. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Celestica had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Wolfe Research raised Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $373.89.

Read Our Latest Report on CLS

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $301,938.15. Following the sale, the president owned 108,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,894,084.70. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,252 shares of the technology company's stock worth $138,716,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1,570.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,876 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $17,994,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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