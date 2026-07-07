Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 1.3% - Time to Sell?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS's stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $330.18 and last traded at $345.6120. Approximately 1,538,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,371,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.20.

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Key Stories Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.42 and a 200-day moving average of $328.89.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In related news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total value of $7,000,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,258,105.28. This trade represents a 23.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 354.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Celestica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 436,922 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $129,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $456,511,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 31,179 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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