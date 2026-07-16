Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 9.4% - Should You Sell?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS's share price dropped 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $300.80 and last traded at $303.2750. Approximately 2,901,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,334,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.77.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business's 50 day moving average is $370.09 and its 200-day moving average is $331.55.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total value of $26,426,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,739,259.68. This represents a 32.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth about $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Celestica by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Celestica by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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