Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Up 5.2% on Strong Earnings

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS's share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $323.55 and last traded at $321.06. Approximately 4,182,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 2,335,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.28.

The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.12. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS.

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Key Stories Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Celestica reported adjusted earnings of $2.41 per share, exceeding the analyst consensus of $2.29. Management said second-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS were above the high end of its previously issued guidance ranges. Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Celestica reported adjusted earnings of $2.41 per share, exceeding the analyst consensus of $2.29. Management said second-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS were above the high end of its previously issued guidance ranges. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat third-quarter outlook: Celestica forecast third-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.88 to $3.08, above the $2.65 consensus estimate. Revenue is expected to reach $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion, compared with analysts’ $5.0 billion forecast.

Celestica forecast third-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.88 to $3.08, above the $2.65 consensus estimate. Revenue is expected to reach $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion, compared with analysts’ $5.0 billion forecast. Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance raised: Full-year EPS guidance was set at $11.30, well above the $10.13 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of $20.5 billion also exceeded the $19.2 billion analyst forecast. The higher outlook reinforces expectations for accelerating growth into 2027.

Full-year EPS guidance was set at $11.30, well above the $10.13 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of $20.5 billion also exceeded the $19.2 billion analyst forecast. The higher outlook reinforces expectations for accelerating growth into 2027. Positive Sentiment: Elevated call-option activity: Investors purchased 13,556 call options, 16% above the average daily volume. Although options activity is not a fundamental result, the increase indicates heightened bullish interest and expectations for further share-price volatility.

Investors purchased 13,556 call options, 16% above the average daily volume. Although options activity is not a fundamental result, the increase indicates heightened bullish interest and expectations for further share-price volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention was already elevated: Celestica was highlighted among stocks to watch ahead of its earnings report, while the broader earnings calendar was viewed as an important test for markets. These items provide context but do not materially change the company’s fundamentals.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Securities raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 5,806,149.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,081,323,000 after buying an additional 3,657,874 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $424,459,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Celestica by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,187,650,000 after acquiring an additional 798,782 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Stock Up 5.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05. The business's 50 day moving average is $362.06 and its 200-day moving average is $332.50.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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