Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Down 6.5% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $336.54 and last traded at $338.0620. 1,421,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,405,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.40.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Trading Down 6.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm's 50 day moving average is $383.91 and its 200 day moving average is $327.83.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total value of $7,000,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 60,384 shares in the company, valued at $23,258,105.28. This trade represents a 23.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Celestica by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celestica by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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