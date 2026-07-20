Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Up 2.1% - Should You Buy?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS shares rose 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $316.90 and last traded at $307.5440. 1,574,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,327,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.34.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Celestica from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

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Celestica Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $366.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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