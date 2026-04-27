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Celestica (TSE:CLS) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Celestica logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Celestica shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$576.89 (last C$576.01) on a volume of 545,603 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is overwhelmingly positive with six Strong Buy ratings, one Buy and one Hold, giving a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of C$183.00.
  • Recent results show C$3.00 EPS on C$5.63 billion in revenue, with a market cap of C$66.31 billion, a P/E of 80.55 and return on equity of 44.13%, suggesting strong profitability amid high growth expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS - Get Free Report) NYSE: CLS reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$576.89 and last traded at C$576.01, with a volume of 545603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$561.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CLS. Susquehanna raised shares of Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Celestica to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of C$183.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Celestica Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is C$419.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$422.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Celestica (TSE:CLS - Get Free Report) NYSE: CLS last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Celestica had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of C$5.63 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 5.028804 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses. CCS segment that derives majority revenue consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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