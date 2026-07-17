Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

CLLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Cellectis alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cellectis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 228.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,722,664 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 3,284,409 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,740 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company's stock.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.88. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.51% and a negative return on equity of 80.66%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.04 million.

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene‐edited cell therapies for oncology. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company also maintains operations in New York City and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis applies its proprietary TALEN genome editing platform to engineer allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T‐cell (CAR‐T) candidates designed to target blood cancers and solid tumors.

The company's core business activities encompass the discovery, development and manufacturing of off‐the‐shelf immunotherapies.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cellectis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cellectis wasn't on the list.

While Cellectis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here