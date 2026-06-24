Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Bank of America

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's target price suggests a potential upside of 57.35% from the company's previous close.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Celsius from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.15.

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Celsius Trading Up 1.6%

CELH stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. 4,048,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business's 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. Celsius has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $1,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Celsius by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,666 shares of the company's stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 113,840 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 131.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 433,241 shares of the company's stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 244.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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