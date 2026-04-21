Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $55.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celsius traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.6470, with a volume of 5341706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.89.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $140,803,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $115,321,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $70,632,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 389.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company's stock worth $98,490,000 after buying an additional 1,362,867 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $59,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $721.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Celsius's revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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