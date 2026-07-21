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Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Cementos Pacasmayo beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.26 versus the $0.12 consensus estimate, while revenue came in at $163.77 million, above forecasts of $156.89 million.
  • The company posted solid profitability metrics, with a 14.30% return on equity and an 8.37% net margin.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock has a Hold consensus rating and an average target price of $12.90, even after recent rating adjustments from several firms.
  • Five stocks we like better than Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A..

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $163.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.89 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.37%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $981.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CPAC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPAC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,754 shares of the construction company's stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,110 shares of the construction company's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA. is a Peru‐based cement and construction materials company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of cement and related products. The company’s core activities include manufacturing ordinary portland cement, hydrated lime and other industrial minerals. It serves the building and infrastructure sectors, offering tailored solutions for public works, residential and commercial construction projects.

Founded in 1949 in the coastal city of Pacasmayo, the company has grown into one of Peru’s leading cement producers.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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