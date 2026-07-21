Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as high as $11.72. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $11.5750, with a volume of 42,815 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $981.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $158.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $146.76 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,754 shares of the construction company's stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,110 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA. is a Peru‐based cement and construction materials company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of cement and related products. The company’s core activities include manufacturing ordinary portland cement, hydrated lime and other industrial minerals. It serves the building and infrastructure sectors, offering tailored solutions for public works, residential and commercial construction projects.

Founded in 1949 in the coastal city of Pacasmayo, the company has grown into one of Peru’s leading cement producers.

Further Reading

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