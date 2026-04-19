Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.8278.

CX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Cemex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $12.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cemex from $13.90 to $14.10 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cemex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Cemex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Cemex in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Cemex Stock Performance

NYSE CX opened at $11.98 on Friday. Cemex has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cemex (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.38). Cemex had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.93%.The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cemex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cemex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Cemex's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cemex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cemex by 84.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,529,612 shares of the construction company's stock worth $40,721,000 after buying an additional 2,080,341 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex in the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cemex in the third quarter valued at about $48,699,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cemex in the third quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cemex by 84.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 195,439 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 89,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

About Cemex

Cemex NYSE: CX is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex's product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

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