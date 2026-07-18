Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $367.75.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company.

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Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock opened at $307.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora has a 12-month low of $244.82 and a 12-month high of $377.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $279.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.68.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 506.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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