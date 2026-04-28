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Centene (NYSE:CNC) Trading Up 5.6% After Earnings Beat

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Centene logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Centene shares jumped about 5.6% after reporting Q1 adjusted EPS of $3.37 versus a $2.12 consensus and revenue of $49.94B versus $47.58B, materially beating expectations.
  • The company raised its 2026 GAAP and adjusted EPS guidance, citing improved medical-cost controls (Medicaid HBR ~93.1%) that bolster near‑term profitability expectations.
  • Despite the beat, a roughly 2 million decline in ACA individual enrollment after subsidy changes is a notable longer‑term headwind to premium revenue and membership mix.
  • Five stocks we like better than Centene.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) was up 5.6% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $46.11 and last traded at $45.9330. Approximately 2,312,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,313,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $49.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share.

Centene News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Centene this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Centene and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 455.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company's stock.

Centene Trading Up 6.3%

The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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