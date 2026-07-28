CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.890-1.910 EPS.

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CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio is 56.44%.

More CenterPoint Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting CenterPoint Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: CenterPoint reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.40 per share , above the $0.37 analyst consensus and up from $0.29 a year earlier. Revenue reached $2.15 billion , also exceeding the $2.12 billion estimate. Results benefited from growth, regulatory recovery and stronger electricity demand. CenterPoint Energy beats Q2 profit estimates, boosts 10-year capital investment plan

CenterPoint reported non-GAAP earnings of , above the $0.37 analyst consensus and up from $0.29 a year earlier. Revenue reached , also exceeding the $2.12 billion estimate. Results benefited from growth, regulatory recovery and stronger electricity demand. Positive Sentiment: The company increased its 10-year capital investment plan by $1.2 billion , reflecting rising power demand in its Houston service territory. Higher infrastructure investment could support long-term rate-base and earnings growth. CenterPoint Energy reports strong Q2 2026 results

The company increased its 10-year capital investment plan by , reflecting rising power demand in its Houston service territory. Higher infrastructure investment could support long-term rate-base and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: CenterPoint reiterated its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $1.89 to $1.91 . The range is consistent with its prior guidance, but the midpoint is roughly in line with the $1.91 analyst consensus, limiting the potential for a positive earnings-estimate revision. CenterPoint Energy Reaffirms 2026 Earnings Guidance, Expands Capex

CenterPoint reiterated its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of . The range is consistent with its prior guidance, but the midpoint is roughly in line with the $1.91 analyst consensus, limiting the potential for a positive earnings-estimate revision. Negative Sentiment: The expanded capital plan increases funding needs for a utility that already carries substantial leverage. Higher financing costs, noted as a risk ahead of the report, could constrain earnings and cash flow even as infrastructure spending supports long-term growth. CenterPoint Energy to Report Q2 Earnings

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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