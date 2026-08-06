Central Puerto (CEPU) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Central Puerto to announce earnings of $0.0002 per share and revenue of $205.3640 million for the quarter.

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Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $248.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.07 million. Central Puerto had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

Central Puerto stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEPU shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Central Puerto from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Puerto from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.50.

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About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA NYSE: CEPU is Argentina's leading private power generation company, managing a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable energy facilities across the country. Established following the privatization of the state-owned electricity company in the early 1990s, Central Puerto develops, operates and maintains a mix of combined-cycle and open-cycle gas turbine plants, as well as hydroelectric and renewable installations. The company's thermal assets provide baseload and flexible generation capacity, while its renewable portfolio includes wind farms and solar parks that support Argentina's clean energy objectives.

Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Central Puerto serves the national wholesale electricity market through long-term contracts with distribution companies and major industrial clients.

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