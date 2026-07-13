Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £150.48 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) insider Chris OShea purchased 88 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 per share, for a total transaction of £150.48.

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Centrica Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CNA stock traded up GBX 1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 171.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,966,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,375,434. The stock has a market cap of £7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 152.45 and a 52-week high of GBX 220.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 186.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 190 to GBX 230 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 245 to GBX 235 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 225 price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 221.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA

About Centrica

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

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