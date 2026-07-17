Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Reaches New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $142.13 and last traded at $151.4670, with a volume of 84673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.07.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Centrus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Centrus Energy from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Centrus Energy from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50-day moving average price is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.68.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Centrus Energy's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $62,286.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 589.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,266 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company's stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

Further Reading

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